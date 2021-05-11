Offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at home: Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid urges people

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 11: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has appealed to people to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at their homes in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

    The Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed has also made a similar appeal and both have urged the people to follow utmost precaution to protect themselves as well as others in this pandemic situation.

    Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 13-14.

    Eid ul Fitr 2021 marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan. Muslims worldwide celebrate this day in the month of Shawwal. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and end on the evening of May 14.

    This festival is known to have been started by Islamic prophet Muhammad. Certain traditions believe it to have originated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:26 [IST]
    X