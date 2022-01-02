YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha withholds decision to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 5

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 2: Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Sunday said that it was withholding its decision to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from Monday.

    schools

    School and mass education minister S R Dash, in a statement, said the decision was taken after officials visited various primary schools across the state and held discussions with tthe stakeholders.

    "Keeping in view the rise in number of daily cases and based on the feedback provided by parents across the state, we have decided not to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3," he stated.

    Dash, however, maintained that physical classes for students of classes 6 to 10 will continue for now. He also said that offline examination, as scheduled earlier, will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

    Odisha on Sunday registered 424 more coronavirus cases. Sixty-seven of the new patients are children below 18 years of age.

    More SCHOOLS News  

    Read more about:

    schools odisha

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X