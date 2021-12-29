Odisha schools reopening: Physical classes for classes 1-5 to begin from Jan 3

New Delhi, Dec 29: The schools for classes 1 to 5 will reopen from January 3 in Odisha. The government has decided to commence physical classes for the primary children from said date for three hours a day.

"Odisha government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from January 3. A total of 27,000 schools will reopen with timings from 9 am to 12 noon. Students above 15 years of age will get vaccinated under govt guidelines," news agency ANI quoted Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash as saying.

However, the students can attend the physical classes only after seeking approval from their parents. The classes will be conducted without any break and all the Covid-19 measures, issued for classes 6 to 10, will be applicable for the primary classes as well, the minister said.

The schools where the summative exams are scheduled for class 10, the physical classes will begin from January 10.

For now, the cooked mid-day meal will not be served for the students, he added, stating that the students will be given "dry ration", PTI reported.

The announcement was made by School and Mass Education minister barely a few hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed officials to make preparations on war-footing to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19 following the detection of at least eight cases of Omicron variant in the state.

