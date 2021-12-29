YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha schools reopening: Physical classes for classes 1-5 to begin from Jan 3

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 29: The schools for classes 1 to 5 will reopen from January 3 in Odisha. The government has decided to commence physical classes for the primary children from said date for three hours a day.

    Odisha schools reopening: Physical classes for classes 1-5 to begin from Jan 3

    "Odisha government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from January 3. A total of 27,000 schools will reopen with timings from 9 am to 12 noon. Students above 15 years of age will get vaccinated under govt guidelines," news agency ANI quoted Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash as saying.

    However, the students can attend the physical classes only after seeking approval from their parents. The classes will be conducted without any break and all the Covid-19 measures, issued for classes 6 to 10, will be applicable for the primary classes as well, the minister said.

    The schools where the summative exams are scheduled for class 10, the physical classes will begin from January 10.

    For now, the cooked mid-day meal will not be served for the students, he added, stating that the students will be given "dry ration", PTI reported.

    The announcement was made by School and Mass Education minister barely a few hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed officials to make preparations on war-footing to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19 following the detection of at least eight cases of Omicron variant in the state.

    More SCHOOLS News  

    Read more about:

    schools odisha

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X