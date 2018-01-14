Odisha man carves 8-km long road so children can attend school

The 45-year-old tribal man from Odisha has been single-handedly moving mountains to construct a 8-km road, connecting his village Gumsahi to the main road in Phulbani town of Odisha's Kandhamal district.

This story remind us much of a Bihar's 'mountain man' Dasrath Manjhi who spent 22 years of his life to build a 360-feet road.

Jalandar Nayak a resident of Kandhamal carved out an 8 km road from a mountain to connect his Gumsahi village to Phulbani city so that his children could to school without facing any problems.

Speking on the incident, SK Jena, Block Development Officer said,''It is an almost inhabitable area where he lives, we had invited him to come and live in the city but he refused. Our support is there for him, whether he will be felicitated or not is not decided as yet.''

According to Jalandar Nayak,''There was no school, anganwadi in the village and we had to go to the city through a difficult terrain,so I decided to construct a road.Even no hospital here, once I had to carry my pregnant wife 3 miles in a dola(basket) through it.''

OneIndia News