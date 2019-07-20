Odisha: Explosion in a school leaves two students injured

oi-Vikas SV

Bhubaneswar, July 20: At least two students were injured in an explosion inside a school in Odisha's Ganjam District on Saturday, said reports.

The incident took place at a school in Magura village. The students were reportedly going for their mid-day meal when explosion took place. Nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Students have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur, ANI reported. They were rushed to Aska hospital initially, but have now been shifted to MKCG Hospital.

As per an Odisha TV rteport, the students stumbled upon an unidentified object. It is said to have exploded when they were fiddling with it.

Details awaited.