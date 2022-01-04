YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 78.76 lakh for 13 MoC institutions

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 4: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday sanctioned Rs 78.76 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund(CMRF) to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in the state, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.

    Patnaik has also asked district collectors to remain in touch with the institutions run by MoC and that the government will fund them from CMRF. "Based on the requests of collectors, the Chief Minister has sanctioned assistance for 13 institutions run by MoC spread over 8 districts.

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 78.76 lakh for 13 MoC institutions

    More than 900 inmates in various leprosy homes and orphanages in the state will be benefited by this decision," the CMO statement said. On December 30 Patnaik had directed all the collectors to ensure that no inmate of the institutions run by the MoC suffer, specially from food security and health related issues.

    The application by Missionaries of Charity, which was set up by Mother Teresa, for renewal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration was refused on December 25 for not meeting eligibility conditions as some adverse inputs were received. In a statement the MHA had said that it did not freeze any account of the MoC but State Bank of India has informed that the organisation itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts. PTI

    More NAVEEN PATNAIK News  

    Read more about:

    naveen patnaik orissa

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 20:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X