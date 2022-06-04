YouTube
    Odisha Cabinet Expansion 2022: List of probable ministers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Jun 04: Several cabinet ministers in the Odisha government handed in their resignations on Saturday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set for a reshuffle on June 5. This will be the first reshuffle in the three-year-old ministry.

    Naveen Patnaik
    Naveen Patnaik

    The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday.

    The process needs to be completed by Monday as the governor is scheduled to go outside Odisha after two days.

    BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expected to retain some Ministers and induct some new faces to his Cabinet.

    Check probable list of the MLAs who are likely to get the ministerial berth this time:

    • Aul MLA Pratap Keshari Deb
    • Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das
    • Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
    • Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra
    • DigapahandiMLA Surjya Narayan Patro
    • Boudh MLA Pradip Kumar Amat
    • Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram
    • Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan
    • Jaleswar MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra
    • Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susant Kumar Rout
    • Morada MLA Raj Kishore Das
    • Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya

    odisha

    Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 20:00 [IST]
    X