Odisha Cabinet Expansion 2022: List of probable ministers

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, Jun 04: Several cabinet ministers in the Odisha government handed in their resignations on Saturday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set for a reshuffle on June 5. This will be the first reshuffle in the three-year-old ministry.

The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday.

The process needs to be completed by Monday as the governor is scheduled to go outside Odisha after two days.

BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expected to retain some Ministers and induct some new faces to his Cabinet.

Check probable list of the MLAs who are likely to get the ministerial berth this time:

Aul MLA Pratap Keshari Deb

Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das

Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra

DigapahandiMLA Surjya Narayan Patro

Boudh MLA Pradip Kumar Amat

Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram

Kabisuryanagar MLA Latika Pradhan

Jaleswar MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra

Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susant Kumar Rout

Morada MLA Raj Kishore Das

Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 20:00 [IST]