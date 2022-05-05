Odisha braces for cyclone: Alert issued

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: The Odisha government has on Thursday issued an alert of a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. Authorities have been directed to be prepared for any situation, news agency ANI reported.

The warning comes amidst the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicting a cyclonic storm around May 8 with a wind speed of 75 kilometres per hour.

"The state is well prepared for the eventuality if any. District collectors have been informed about the possible calamity," Odisha chief secretary SC Mohapatra said.

"The cyclonic circulation around Andaman sea will repeat tomorrow and move towards north-west. As per our estimate, wind speed now on would hover between 40-50 km/hr, it will further increase May 8 onwards and can go upto 75 km/hr," IMD senior scientist senior scientist Umashankar Das told ANI.

The IMD has warned the fishermen around the Andaman sea and east-central as well as south east region of Bay of Bengal against venturing out in the sea." After low-pressure forms, we will know more towards which coast will the winds go, Das also added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 15:29 [IST]