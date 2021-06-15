Objectionable content relating to Hindu Gods removed, Instagram tells HC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 15: The Facebook owned Instagram has told the Delhi High Court that it has removed certain objectionable content relating to Hindu Gods and Goddesses posted by a user.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that keeping in mind the grievance raised by the petitioner, the copies of the petition shall not be distributed to any unrelated third party.

The petitioner, Aditya Singh Deshwal pointed out that highly obnoxious and objectionable posts were put up by a user on Instagram. He said that the content showed abusive language written about Hindu deities along with vulgar representation through cartoons.

Earlier a member of the BJP Manish Singh had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police over the posts and accused Instagram of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. He said that the GIF was made with the sole intention of inciting the followers of the Hindu community and in the process promote disharmony, hatred and enmity. He further threatened to protest outside the Instagram office if the posts were not removed.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 8:20 [IST]