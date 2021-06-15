YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Objectionable content relating to Hindu Gods removed, Instagram tells HC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: The Facebook owned Instagram has told the Delhi High Court that it has removed certain objectionable content relating to Hindu Gods and Goddesses posted by a user.

    Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that keeping in mind the grievance raised by the petitioner, the copies of the petition shall not be distributed to any unrelated third party.

    Objectionable content relating to Hindu Gods removed, Instagram tells HC

    The petitioner, Aditya Singh Deshwal pointed out that highly obnoxious and objectionable posts were put up by a user on Instagram. He said that the content showed abusive language written about Hindu deities along with vulgar representation through cartoons.

    Facebook to end special treatment for politicians: ReportFacebook to end special treatment for politicians: Report

    Earlier a member of the BJP Manish Singh had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police over the posts and accused Instagram of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. He said that the GIF was made with the sole intention of inciting the followers of the Hindu community and in the process promote disharmony, hatred and enmity. He further threatened to protest outside the Instagram office if the posts were not removed.

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    delhi high court hindu god

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X