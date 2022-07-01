Mohammad Zubair evasive during questioning, Delhi police likely to visit his Bengaluru home

Notice was issued to Nupur Sharma on June 18, she was questioned, says Delhi Police after SC's observations

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 01: The Delhi Police Friday said it had issued a notice to now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about two weeks ago for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, and that her statement was recorded.

She was booked after she made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said a notice under section 41A CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer) was served on Sharma on June 18 and her statement was recorded as per the law.

The court, dismissing Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states, held that the remark was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities, and said she should have apologised to the whole country.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during the course of a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP had subsequently suspended her from the party.

The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader came days after a tailor in Udaipur, who had posted videos online in support of Sharma, were murdered by two men.