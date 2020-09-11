NTA JEE Main Result 2020 expected to be declared today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 11: The NTA JEE Main Result 2020 is expected to be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result will be declared by the National Testing Agency and this exam was held for admission ton undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes. The exam was conducted between September 1 and 6.

    The tentative date for the results was mentioned on the website of the JEE Advanced and the counselling schedule was released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

    Over 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the exams. However owing to the pandemic and floods, 6.35 lakh candidates wrote the exams.

    The second JEE Main 2020 to be held in April was rescheduled multiple times due to COVID-19. The result once declared will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
