Nowruz Mubarak 2022: PM Modi, other politicians greets people on Parsi new year

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Navroz.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around.

Navroz Mubarak!"

Navroz Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022

Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani also extended her greeting and tweeted: "Navroz Mubarak! Prayers that the new year brings health, happiness and prosperity for all."

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health and family welfare; chemicals and fertilizers, extended his greeting and tweeted: Navroz Mubarak to my Parsi brothers and sisters! Gujarat shares a very special bond with the Parsi community. Praying for a year filled with happiness and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and their aspirations be fulfilled."

Nowruz or Navroz, the Iranian New Year that marks the beginning of the spring season, is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm among various Parsi communities across the world including India. The word 'now' means new and 'ruz' means day, which translates to 'a new day'. Nowruz marks the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar and is usually celebrated on March 20 or 21 globally.

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:42 [IST]