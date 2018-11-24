Now, VHP will have six similar and simultaneous rallies across the country

New Delhi, Nov 24: More than double the number what the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had expected are gathering in Ayodhya for Dharm Sansad or rally called by the organisation. Over two lakh people are reaching Ayodhya along with around 5000 Muslims too will be part of the gathering. VHP will have five simultaneous meetings of same magnitude at other places of the country.

On being asked about getting December 6 like situation repeated, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal told Oneindia, "See people have started coming to Ayodhya.

Saints will be on the dais and their instruction will be followed by all the people present there. It is difficult to tell the exact number of people coming to Ayodhya but the way people seems to be motivated no one can predict or guess the number.

Please don't call them crowd, they are Ram Bhakt and people calling them crowd, looking mania into them, calling it an issue of law and order and causing apprehension about getting this gathering berserk is absolutely incorrect. Such people forget that this is a Dharm Sansad. Venerable saints will be there."

Bansal said, "Ram Bhakta are gathering there. They are coming to Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple not for destruction of anything. So it is important to understand this. Moreover, this is not just happening in Ayodhya but also in Mangaluru, Bangluru, Nagpur, Jamshedpur and Tata Nagar too will have such meetings.

Similar big gathering is planned there and people in lakhs will gather there and they will be guided by saints. Besides all the Lok Sabha constituencies will have small gatherings."

Muslims under the banner of Muslim Rashtriya Manch are also reaching Ayodhya to attend Dharm Sanasad. Workers of MRM are reaching there with women workers also being represented in it.

Around 5000 such workers are expected there and some of them have already reached. Similar number of Shiv Sena workers are also reaching Ayodhya to attend the programme as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey has already reached the city.

Shiv Sena has already erected 150 small and big hoardings with slogans that first temple than the government. The administration is well prepared looking at the slogans at hoardings.

The VHP is making all the arrangements from parking to vehicle, to security to food to lodging of the people.

But they were little apprehensive about their arrangement falling short as the number of people coming to Ayodhya is way beyond their expectation. But the success of this rally or Dharm Sansad will make the way easier for December 9 rally at Ramlila Maidsn in Delhi for which the VHP is also getting ready.

VHP vice president Champat Rai is in Ayodhya looking after the arrangement and preparation. He is also meeting and interacting with sadhu, saints and sages of Ayodhya.

"Actually people are running out of patience with the court not considering it a matter of priority which has been the real reason of built up and believe it, the gathering is more spontaneous than persuasion driven. People want temple in Ayodhya to be built as soon as possible," said a VHP worker.