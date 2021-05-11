Now track availability of Covid-19 beds in realtime in Bengaluru's Private hospitals, details here
Bengaluru, May 11: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) recently launched a 'searchmybed' portal to provide Covid-19 bed status in various private hospitals.
The portal which is similar to Bengaluru civic body BBMP's bed status portal is updated in real-time where the public can contact hospitals to book the beds.
https://searchmybed.com/#/p/public-portal
Karnataka's health minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated the site by clicking on the online portal.
What does the website provide?
The website number of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals under the private quota, bed status/availability and the contact number for admission, as the data is uploaded in real-time.
Will it be extended in other districts?
Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar inaugurated the portal virtually and said that the new system would be extended to other districts in the State soon.