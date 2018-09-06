  • search

Now, RSS comes out to say homosexuality not a crime

    New Delhi, Sep 6: After the Supreme Court's verdict on section 377 of Indian Penal Code by partially striking it down, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come out in support and said that the RSS does not consider homo sexuality a crime the way the SC feels. The SC on Thursday ruleed that section 377 was unconstitutional, irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.

    People react after the Supreme Court verdict which decriminalises consensual gay sex, outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    The five judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously held the same sex marriage legal. Akhil Bharatiya Prachar pramuk of the RSS Arun Kumar said that homo-sexual marriages are not natural and homosexual relations are not natural therefore the organisation does not support it. Traditionally Indian society does not support it.

    However, Kumar further said that generally people learn from experience so there is a need to understand this on social and psychological level.

