Now, fly 5 days a week from Hindon airport to Hubli in Karnataka at affordable prices!

Ghaziabad, Feb 23: The frequency of flights from the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad to the Hubli city of Karnataka has been increased from three to five days a week, an official said on Saturday. The newly-built Hindon airport has a terminal area of 5425 sqm. It has a peak hour handling capacity of 300 passengers. The civil enclave has eight check-in counters. Car parking can accommodate 90 cars. The total cost of the project was Rs 40 crore.

A meeting has been called with firms providing air service on March 5 with regard to initiating flights to Allahabad and Lucknow, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Connectivity by road from various points of Ghaziabad to the terminal would be provided from the second week of March, he said.

Besides, the BSNL has also been instructed to provide mobile network at the terminal so that employees and passengers do not face connectivity problems, Pandey said