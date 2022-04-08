Now, COVID booster shots available for all above 18+ group at private vaccination centres from Apr 10

Bharat Biotech to rectify issues in 15-20 days after WHO suspended Covaxin supply

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that it will alow booster dose or precaution dose of Covid vaccine for all those above 18 years in view of a surge in infections in parts of the world and ease difficulties faced during international travel. The vaccination will begin from April 10 at private centres.

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it said.

"It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.

Currently, healthcare and frontline workers and those aged above 60 years are being administered precaution doses.

All the people aged above 60 have been made eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine after the Union Health Ministry removed the comorbidity clause recently.

India began COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years from March 16 this year.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.