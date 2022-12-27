Now, China facing acute blood shortage

lekhaka-Abhrankash Das

Outbreak of the new BF7 mutant of COVID-19 is pushing the healthcare system of the country to its edges.

New Delhi, Dec 27: The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and protracted cold weather has caused a sudden slump in blood donations in China which is pushing the health infrastructure to its edges and a challenge for the healthcare system of the country. From north to south of China, authorities are appealing to its citizens to donate blood under its strict personal protection guidelines, as per the Chinese state media.

The blood bank in Jinan, the capital of Shandong province in East China, is facing unprecedented pressure on blood supply and collection, because of the rise in inflow of the outpatients and surgical patients in the hospitals. Jinan has the most health infrastructure concentration in the region. Also, most of the medical resources lie in the region.

As per the media reports, the stock of A and O blood groups has slumped to the red alert level since many days. The gap between clinical blood consumption is expected to hit an all-time high. The pace of approaching New Year and spring festival vacations are making it difficult for the clinical procedures.

According to the official reports of the Guangzhou blood bank, the supply of blood has reached a critically low level due to ongoing infections of Covid-19 and the cold climatic conditions. As per the reports in the Chinese state media, the scarcity of blood supplies is pushing pregnant women and seriously ill patients to the brink of risk.

The National Health Commission of China has said that it will stop publishing the statistical data about the situation of Covid-19 and its fatalities. Since Beijing abruptly abolished its zero-COVID policy earlier this month, the cities in China are infested with the viral infection as they have left the shelves of hospital and pharmacy empty along with overcrowded hospitals and crematorium.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:13 [IST]