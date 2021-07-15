Now, BMC to vaccinate pregnant women from today at 35 centres in Mumbai

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jul 14: Pregnant women will be administered COVID-19 vaccines at 35 inoculation centres in Mumbai from July 15, the city civic body said on Wednesday. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson said pregnant women will be given priority while administering jabs at these 35 designated vaccination centres.

    On the recommendation of 'National Vaccination Technical Advisory Group' and 'National Expert Group' on COVID-19 vaccination, the Union government has added pregnant women in the inoculation list, a BMC release said.

    Pregnant women infected with COVID-19, who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, can be vaccinated after 12 weeks of recovery, the civic body said.

    According to the BMC's health department, expectant mothers are more likely to catch a severe infection of COVID-19 than other women.

    Also, pregnant women infected with COVID-19 have a higher rate of premature delivery.

    A total of 62,33,629 citizens have been inoculated against coronavirus in the metropolis till Wednesday. Of these, 13,68,580 beneficiaries have received the second dose as well, the BMC said.

    Presently, Mumbai has 407 active COVID-19 vaccination centres - 286 of the BMC, 20 run by the Maharashtra government and 101 private centres.

    X