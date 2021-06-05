Now, blue tick on RSS chief's Twitter handle goes missing

Hindus can never be anti-India, patriotism is their basic character, says RSS chief citing Gandhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: Twitter has removed the blue badge from the handle of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The development comes close on the heels of Twitter removing and restoring the blue tick of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle.

Twitter on Saturday removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

They said Twitter was in the process of restoring the verification badge. The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

Twitter restores 'verified' blue tick on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle

The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said.

Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12:56 [IST]