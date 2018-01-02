Now, Aadhaar mandatory for Atal Pension Yojana

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has now modified its registration form and made it mandatory for subscribers to provide Aadhaar details for investing in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The circular issued said, ''APY subscriber registration form has been suitably modified to obtain the consent of the subscriber for Aadhaar seeding and subsequent authentication".

The Aadhaar mandatory linking of Aadhaar Atal Pension Yojana will be applicable with effect from January 1, 2018.

The Modi government had launched APY in May 2015 to address the longevity risks among the workers in the unorganised sector and to encourage the workers in unorganised sector to voluntarily save for their retirement last year.

How to open an APY account?

APY is open to all bank account holders. For opening APY account, one has to approach the bank branch/post office where he or she has savings bank account.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had extended the date to link Aadhaar with services and benefits under direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes by three months to March 31, 2018.

