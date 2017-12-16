Now a poll by journalists predicts BJP victory in Gujarat

Now a poll by journalists has also predicted a BJP government in Gujarat. The poll was done by ABP News based on the opinion of several journalists who have covered Gujarat extensively.

While they predicted a BJP government in Gujarat, they have also said that the Congress would improve its seat tally. The poll says that the BJP will win 182 seats and the Congress would end up with 75.

The polls results are very similar to all other exit polls that were conducted in the past few days. All exit polls had given the BJP a clear victory in Gujarat. The polls conducted predicted a BJP win in the range of 99 to 135 seats.

The prediction by the punters who are betting on the elections also gave a similar result. The punters predict around 104 seats for the BJP. For the Congress the punters say the seat tally would be between 78 and 100.

OneIndia News