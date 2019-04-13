Nothing wrong in media reporting AgustaWestland chargesheet: ED

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 13: The Enforcement Directorate has told a Delhi court that there was nothing wrong in the media publishing the supplementary chargesheet it had filed in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

    The chargesheet is a public document and there was no harm in the media publishing it, the ED said in response to an application filed by the counsel of James Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the case. Michel's counsel had alleged that the chargesheet had been deliberately leaked to the media.

    The ED said that the application was not maintainable as cognisance was taken on December 20 2014, when the first chargesheet was filed. As such no illegality or prejudice has been caused in the instant case, contrary to the averments made in the application, the ED also said.

    AgustaWestland: Michel's business associate gets court summons

    Michel's counsel Vishnu Shankar said that they would file a rejoined in the court. During the time of the filing of the supplementary chargesheet, out client was not given a copy and later it was leaked to the media, he said.

    The ED however maintained that the chargesheet was a public document and the application of the accused should be rejected. The matter will now be heard on April 20.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
