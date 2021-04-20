Back to back meetings by PM Modi led to announcement of most liberalised vaccine drives anywhere in the world

Nothing but empty talk: Congress on PM Modi's address to nation on COVID-19 situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Congress lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after he addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation and advised states against clamping lockdown, and said he has chosen to relinquish his responsibilities and put the onus of saving India on NGOs, children and the youth.

The Congress said the prime minister has left the people to fend for.themselves in fighting the pandemic and described his address to the nation as "nothing but empty talk".

"PM Modi''s address to the nation was again today nothing but empty talk," Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said in a statement.

He said the nation is going through an unprecedented and deadly crisis and it is taking days to first get the tests conducted and there are no beds in hospitals, and those hospitalized are not able to get life saving drugs or something as basic as oxygen.

"The PM was expected to tell the nation as to what has the govt done in terms of increasing beds in hospitals, increasing oxygen output and streamlining supplies, making drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab available, increasing the number of Ventilators and enhancing vaccination.

"However, he chose to relinquish all his responsibilities and put the onus of saving India on NGOs, Youth and Baal Mitras," Maken said.

Odisha CM Rolls Out Mo College Campaign: Initiative to Spread Across 755 Govt colleges, universities

He said the prime minister has put the onus of doing whatever little possible on state governments and that also by practically advising them to not implement lockdown.

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

The Congress leader said migrant labourers are yet again forced into reverse migration as state after state is being left with no option but imposing a lockdown.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The crux of today''s lesson by Prime Minister at 8.45 PM is -- nothing is in my hands. People should take care of their lives themselves."

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "Sub text of PM''s speech: Guys you are on kind of on your own."

"If you are able to finally make it to the other side we will definitely meet again in some Utsav or Mahatsov. Until then all the best. May God be with you," Tewari said on Twitter.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "The Crux of PM statement is -- You are on your Own. Photo Credit is Mine and Crisis Management is Yours; Entire monologue was loaded with hollow sermons instead of sound strategy to come out of current tailspin."

He said the prime minister should have answered one simple question: "Why didn''t GOI prepare for the second wave?"