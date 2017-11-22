Not right to ban film before censor board decision: Khattar on Padmavati row

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the decision on banning the period drama would be taken after Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) stand.

Addressing the press, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "We don't think it is right to ban (a film) before censor board's decision."

However, at the same time, the Haryana CM went on to say that his government won't allow anyone's sentiments to be hurt, adding that his government will take a decision on Padmavati only after censor board clearance."

Khattar's stand is different from the many chief ministers from the saffron party who have raised objections to the release of Padmavati.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier this week said that he won't allow the release of Padmavati in the state.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have announced that they not be released in Rajasthan till necessary changes as per the suggestions are given to the Centre were incorporated.

To a question on Haryana BJP chief media coordinator Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu's announcement of Rs 10 crore bounty on the heads of Deepika and Bhansali, Khattar distanced himself from the leader and said that the state government has nothing to do with Ammu's personal comments and confirmed that the BJP leader has been issued a show cause notice.

The BJP chief from Haryana said he would double the bounty on the heads of actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to Rs. 10 crores.

The Haryana BJP on Tuesday served a show cause notice to its chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu seeking an explanation over his reported remarks offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.

