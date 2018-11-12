  • search

Not our domain says SC, while rejecting plea to make gender neutral

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition that sought to make the rape law gender neutral. The petitioner sought that Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code should be made gender neutral.

    The petitioner, Criminal Justice Society of India sought that the law be made gender neutral and to punish those sexually assaulting a transgender. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi asked why should women also be not made liable for raping man or man raping another man.

    The Bench however said that just because Section 377 was decriminalised, the court would not step in to make rape gender neutral, which is entirely the Parliament's domain. The court said that it was for the Parliament to take into account the Law Commission's report on the issue and enact a suitable legislation to make rape gender neutral. We are not inclined to interfere at this stage, the Bench also said.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
