  • search

Not obligated to conduct elections as per Congress’s instructions says EC in Supreme Court

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The Election Commission of India has told the Supreme Court that it is not obliged to conduct elections in the country in a manner desired by the Congress or its leaders.

    While opposing a petition filed by Congress leader, Kamal Nath, the EC said it is a constitutional body which has to function according to the rules and laws and not in tandem with the instructions of a political party.

    Not obligated to conduct elections as per Congress’s instructions says EC in Supreme Court

    The petitioner does not have the jurisdiction to question the measures taken by the EC. The affidavit filed by the ECI states, "it is not within the jurisdiction or domain of the petitioner and/or his party/organization to question the measures taken by the Election Commission of India with regard to the aforementioned issues."

    It stated that Kamal Nath and "the political party to which he stands affiliated" cannot approach the Supreme Court time and again so as to re-agitate the same issue and interfere in the functioning of a Constitutional authority such as the Election Commission.

    The EC also said, "Kamal Nath and his party "cannot seek to instruct or direct the Election Commission of India to conduct elections (including implementation of VVPAT) in a particular manner."

    The petition is misconceived and malafide as he is seeking to instruct EC to conduct elections according to his personal whims and fancies and that of the political party to which he stands affiliated.

    Also Read | SC to hear Kamal Nath's plea for random verification of VVPAT machines in MP polls

    "EC cannot be compelled to accept all suggestions made by the Petitioner and the political party/organization to which he is affiliated," said the affidavit, requesting the court to dismiss the petition along with a monetary penalty."

    "The apprehension of the petitioner about mass shortage is wholly misplaced, unjustified and unwarranted... allegation that VVPAT machines malfunction by casting votes in favour of one particular party is utterly false and fictitious, and is strenuously denied," the affidavit also stated.

    Read more about:

    supreme court election commission of india congress kamal nath vvpat machines evms

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue