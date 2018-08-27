Not just Rahul, but RSS plans to invite Yechury as well

New Delhi, Aug 27: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans to invite not only Congress president Rahul Gandhi but Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in its three-day lecture series programme - 'Future of Bharat: An RSS' perspective - from September 17 to September 19, 2018. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Rao Bhagwat will not only be the main speaker but he will take questions of the audience as well on the third day of discussion.

Sources in the RSS informed One India that besides inviting leaders from all across the political spectrum, the Congress president and CPM general secretary will also be invited. As told to One India, the RSS refrained from making any aggressive comments on Rahul on the question of him comparing the RSS with Muslim Brotherhood (Akhwanul Islam) just by saying he does not understand the RSS and needs to learn more about the organisation. The RSS plans to continue with this stand at least for now.

Akhil Bharaiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS Arun Kumar said that in the three-day programme. the RSS Sansanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will address and interact with select audience comprising prominent citizen of the country in a lecture series. The programme will be organised in Vigyan Bhawan.

Kumar said that Bharat is moving towards regaining her special and unique position in the world among the galaxy of nations. At the same time, the RSS is realizing that there was a growing eagerness among larger section of the society including intellectuals and the youth to know and understand the RSS' perspective on various issues of national importance.

The lecture series has been organised in this context where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will present the view on various contemporary issues of the national interest. The RSS also has plans to invite leaders from various political parties, ambassador from foreign countries, people from media, academics, social workers and lawyers.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi equating the RSS with Islamic Brotherhood, he brushed aside by saying that he needs to understand the RSS first. He makes all these comparison due to lack on knowledge and awareness about the RSS.

Sources said that this will not be the first occasion but earlier on one such occasion Rahul was invited to join a programme but his office refused by saying that he won't be able to make it to the programme. RSS sources said, "We will make him understand what the RSS is and unless he understands the RSS, he will keep making such statements."

This is not the first occasion when Rahul Gandhi make such comment, he equated the RSS with al Qaida, he talked about Hindu terrorism and now equating RSS with Muslim Brotherhood. But still the RSS will not go aggressive against Rahul and keep a low profile on the issue.