Not forcing anyone on ‘one nation one poll,’ but debate needed: Modi

New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is not forcing anyone on the doctrine of 'one nation one poll.' He however added that a debate in this regard is necessary.

He made these comments during the BJP's national executive party meeting on Sunday.

Reporting Modi's address at the meet, union law minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the PM said that 'one nation one poll' should not be forced upon anyone. However there should be a debate on the issue, he added.

The debate should not be a political one alone. Bar associations, youth, parliament, trade bodies, teachers and all others should also debate this issue, Modi said at the meet. He further said that we had already achieved, one nation, one tax, one nation, one power.

We need to move forward in this direction where elections too are concerned, Modi also said.