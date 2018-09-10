  • search

Not forcing anyone on ‘one nation one poll,’ but debate needed: Modi

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is not forcing anyone on the doctrine of 'one nation one poll.' He however added that a debate in this regard is necessary.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He made these comments during the BJP's national executive party meeting on Sunday.

    Also Read | 'Ajay Bharat Atal BJP': PM Modi sounds poll bugle for 2019, slams grand alliance

    Reporting Modi's address at the meet, union law minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the PM said that 'one nation one poll' should not be forced upon anyone. However there should be a debate on the issue, he added.

    The debate should not be a political one alone. Bar associations, youth, parliament, trade bodies, teachers and all others should also debate this issue, Modi said at the meet. He further said that we had already achieved, one nation, one tax, one nation, one power.

    Also Read | Mahagathbandhan is an eyewash, says BJP at National executive

    We need to move forward in this direction where elections too are concerned, Modi also said.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi one nation one poll debate prime minister bjp national spokesperson bjp national executive meet

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 7:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue