    Not even one Indian college could make it to top 300 World University Rankings 2020 list

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Indian education has come a long way over the years. But apparently our capabilities might be flagging. Because for the first time since 2012, our university rankings have drastically dropped.

    The University of Oxford tops the 2020 edition of the rankings for the fourth consecutive year, but most of the country's other leading institutions have fallen.

    India does not have any entry in the top 300 in World University Rankings 2020. Times Higher Education recently released its list of the World's top institutes for 2020.

    "It is the first time that an Indian university has not featured in the top 300 of the ranking since 2012, when just a single institution from the country, the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay, was ranked," the Times Higher Education (THE) said.

    While India's best represented university - Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, its ranking dropped 50 places-from the 251-300 ranking cohort in the previous year to the 301-350 grouping.

    Other than IISc, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar appeared in the same grouping, followed by IIT Indore with a rank of 351 to 400. However, Indore and Ropar are actually later additions to the IIT culture, having only been established around 2008. Yet their overall rankings have leapt ahead of other Indian institutes thanks to their higher research citation scores.'

    IITs in Mumbai, Delhi and Kharagpur have been placed in the 401-500 ranking bracket.

    Now in its 16th year, THE's World University Rankings 2020 includes over 1,300 universities from 92 countries, making it the largest higher education analysis. That means, we're the third-most represented Asian country in the top institutions, behind Japan, and China, but nowhere even among the top 10 across the world.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
