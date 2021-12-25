Not dejected, will move forward again: Agriculture Minister on farm laws

Year 2021: On Republic Day, when Red Fort almost came under siege

Nagpur, Dec 25: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government was not dejected even though the agriculture reform laws had to be repealed.

Speaking at a function here, Tomar said,"We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

"But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," he added.

Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws at the centre of protests by farmers for over a year.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and UP, as well as Haryana and Rajasthan had camped on the Delhi borders since November last year.

The farm law repeal is seen as a master stroke in the election season, particularly with a general election due in 2024.

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:15 [IST]