Not aware of meeting between MJ Akbar and Sushma Swaraj: Raveesh Kumar

By
    New Delhi, Oct 18: MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said he was not aware of meeting between former union minister MJ Akbar and EAM Sushma Swaraj.

    In a weekly press conference, Raveesh Kumar, said, "MJ Akbar The minister has resigned and made a statement, I have nothing else to add. He was a part of an official meeting after he arrived in India, I am not aware of any meeting between him and EAM Sushma Swaraj."

    S-400 air defence system:

    Raveesh Kumar said, "S-400 air defence system is dictated by our national interest. We have shared our points with the United States. The idea is to remain engaged with the US as far as this issue is concerned."

    We have made our expectations known to the US side. United States Secretary of State Pompeo has said that the sanctions on Iran are not to hurt India.

    We continue to enjoy a very strong relationship with France, it is a strategic partner for India. This has not impacted the bilateral relations between India and France:

    India and Pakistan dialogue:

    Raveesh Kumar reiterated that talks and terror can't go together with Pakistan.

    "I'm not aware of any proposal for track 1 or track 1.5 dialogue or a meeting between India and Pakistan. We've very clearly mentioned that talks and terror can't go together. That was one of the reasons why scheduled meeting between two foreign ministers was cancelled, said Raveesh Kumar.

    The onus is on Pakistan to take credible steps and create conducive conditions for such talks which of course means taking action against terrorist infrastructure which operates from its soil.

