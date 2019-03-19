  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Not Akhilesh but uncle Shivpal Yadav to challenge nephew Akshay in Firozabad

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 19: Samajwadi Party rebel and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief, Shivpal Yadav will contest against his nephew Akshay Yadav in the Lok Sabha elections.

    The current MP from Firozabad is Akshay Yadav, son of Shivpal's estranged brother Ram Gopal Yadav, SP's Principal General Secretary.

    Not Akhilesh but uncle Shivpal Yadav to challenge nephew Akshay in Firozabad

    Akshay Yadav is the sitting MP from the seat, which has been won five times by the SP since 1999. The Congress, which won the by-election from Firozabad in 2009 after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat, has decided to not contest from here this time around.

    Also Read | SP's Abu Azmi wants to be a part of Congress-NCP alliance

    Announcing the formation of the PDA, Shivpal said, "We have decided to contest all Lok Sabha seats in UP except one (which will be contested by his brother and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav)."

    Shivpal also announced its alliance with Peace Party and a faction of Apna Dal for the Lok Sabha polls.

    "We have entered into an alliance with Peace Party. We were ready for an alliance with secular parties to defeat the BJP but some parties gave priority to their personal interests," Shivpal told reporters a press conference here.

    "The BJP government in the state is the worst ever which cheated farmers, youths, minorities and backwards," he added.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP releases list of two candidates for Hathras, Mirzapur

    "It's unfortunate that due to self interest of SP, BSP and Congress an alliance could not be formed against BJP. These parties have weakened the fight (against the BJP) and are doing politics instead of fighting for the common man," he added.

    Shivpal Yadav's party PSPL has fielded six Muslim and six Yadav candidates for the Lok Sabha Polls as it looks to cut the SP-BSP alliance votes.

    More shivpal yadav News

    Read more about:

    shivpal yadav akhilesh yadav lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 19:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue