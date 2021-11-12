Norovirus outbreak in Kerala: How contagious is it? Symptoms, treatment, all you need to know

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech CMD says ideal time for booster shot is 6 months after 2nd dose

New Delhi, Nov 12: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new outbreak by the name of Norovirus was reported in Kerala's Wayanad, triggering concern among many.

Reported the rare Norovirus infection was detected in some 13 students of a veterinary college in Pookode near Vythiri in Wayanad district two weeks ago.

As of now, there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Preventive activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be hygienic and with proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly. Everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus.

According to CDC, Norovirus is transmitted by direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or touching a contaminated surface and putting unwashed hands.

Norovirus Symptoms

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

Norovirus transmission

Norovirus spreads very easily and quickly in different ways.

• Most of Norovirus outbreaks occur in food service settings like restaurants.

• Eat food or drink liquids that are contaminated with norovirus,

• If you ouch surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then put your fingers in your mouth

• If you have direct contact with someone who is infected with norovirus

• Shared eating

Norovirus prevention

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water

• especially after using the toilet or changing diapers,

• always before eating, preparing, or handling food, and

• before giving yourself or someone else medicine.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces

• Wash laundry thoroughly

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not effective against the Norovirus.

Norovirus Treatment

According to CDC there is no specific medicine to treat people with norovirus illness. If you have norovirus illness, you should drink plenty of liquids to replace fluid lost from vomiting and diarrhea. This will help prevent dehydration, which leads to serious problems.

Norovirus death rate

Norovirus results in about 685 million cases of disease and 200,000 deaths globally a year.