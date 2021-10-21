Normal life affected in Odisha's Bolangir due to BJP bandh over teacher's murder

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bolangir (Odisha), Oct 21: The bandh call given by the BJP on Thursday over the death of a 24-year-old teacher affected normal life in Odisha.

Business establishments remained closed in Bolangir town in the dawn-to-dusk bandh. A similar bandh was observed on Wednesday in Kalahandi district, where the body of the woman who hailed from Bolangir was found.

The BJP has demanded the sacking of DS Mishra over the murder of the teacher while urging the state government to hand over the case to the CBI. BJP workers picketed in front of various government offices.

A protest demonstration was held by Mahila Morcha activists under the leadership of Bolangir MP Sangeet Kumar Singhdeo in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police where an effigy of Mishra was burnt.

The saffron party's district president Sibaji Mohanty alleged that Mishra of having a close association with the accused and demanded his resignation. Agitations were held in other parts of the state including Bhubaneswar.

As per the police, the teacher, who worked at a school in Mahaling in Kalahandi district, was asked by the accused, president of educational institution, to meet him on some official work on 8 October.

He had given her a lift in his car from Chandotara in Bolangir district, following which she was untraceable. The woman's family filed a police complaint after failing to contact her over the phone.

Her half-burnt and mutilated body was later found in a pit on the school premises on Tuesday, following which the accused was nabbed. Though the accused claimed he had thrown the teacher's mobile phone into the pit, it is yet to be found.

Police said that the mobile phone might contain some vital evidence. Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar, who visited the spot along with Bolangir SP Kausalkar Nitin Dagudu on Thursday, had earlier said that the accused had killed the woman as she had threatened to expose his extra-marital relationships. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 19:48 [IST]