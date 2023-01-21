Nora was jealous of Jacqueline, wanted me to leave her: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

New Delhi, Jan 21: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been arrested in Delhi in a money laundering case, has once again written a letter and claimed actor Nora Fatehi changed her statement before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and was jealous of his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.

"Nora was always jealous of Jacqueline and was always brainwashing me against Jacqueline so that she wanted me to leave Jacqueline and start dating her, Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don't answer her call she used to keep on calling me," the fresh letter said.

"She kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewellery that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than 2 crores. Today she talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, all these new stories are crafted by her to escape the law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her," Sukesh added.

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 17:46 [IST]