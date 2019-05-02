Nope, it's not Yeti, it's 'wild bear': Nepal rejects Indian Army Yeti claim

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 02: Nepal officials have reportedly rejected the claim of the Indian that they had discovered the imprints of the mythological snowman Yeti.

Nepal Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey, told Hindustan Times that a Nepal Army liaison team was with the Indian Army team when the footprints were sighted.

"A team of Indian Army had noticed the footprints and our liaison team was together with them... We tried to ascertain the fact, but locals and porters claimed that it is the footprints of wild bear that frequently appear in that area," Pandey said.

Wild bears are known to frequent the region where an Indian Army team came across the giant-sized footprints.

In one genetic study, researchers matched DNA from hair samples found in the Himalaya with a prehistoric bear from the Pleistocene epoch.

Our findings strongly suggest that the biological underpinnings of the Yeti legend can be found in local bears, and our study demonstrates that genetics should be able to unravel other, similar mysteries, said lead scientist of that study, Charlotte Lindqvist, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences.

Yeti or snow monster? What science has to say on Himalayan 'footprint' mystery

On Monday, the Army claimed its mountaineering expedition team in Nepal found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they believe belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman.

In Nepali folklore, Yeti is a mythical ape-like creature taller than an average human that is said to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and East Asia.

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited (sic) Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," the Army tweeted on Monday night.

The Army also released photos showing large footprints in the snow which they claim belong to the creature.

An Army team of 18 personnel led by Major Manoj Joshi embarked on an expedition to Mount Makalu in Nepal on April 2. On April 9, the team spotted "mysterious footprints" measuring 32 X 15 inches to close to the Makalu base camp, the sources said.

They said the pictures were sent by the team using satellite communication.