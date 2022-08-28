Noida demolition: Supertech's twin towers all set to be razed to the ground today

From 9 years to 9 seconds: 10 things to know about Noida Supertech's twin tower demolition

Noida twin towers demolition: Evacuation of residents from two nearby housing societies completed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 28: A few hours from now, people of India are set to witness the biggest demolition the country has seen till date, as the Noida Supertech's twin towers are set to be razed at 2:30 pm on Sunday. Taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida's Sector 93A are set to be razed for being constructed illegally.

The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech fully completed, officials said Sunday morning. The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.

Noida, UP | Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to #SupertechTwinTowers fully evacuated, ahead of demolition at 1430 hours today



560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams & NDRF team deployed in the area pic.twitter.com/su9qXHlu85 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A, UP.

#SupertechTwinTowers demolition | Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A, UP pic.twitter.com/hxzKuzRFPn — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am.

While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added. The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.

Uttar Pradesh | Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida where cranes have started coming in. pic.twitter.com/mtqQofnbel — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

The demolition would be done through a controlled implosion technique for which over 3,700 kg of explosive will be used in the eye-popping event that would also leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed.

The explosives, which were charged by digging 94,000 holes in the two towers, are made of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives. Edifice Engineering will conduct the process.

Edifice Engineering's project manager Mayur Mehta said only six people, including three foreign experts, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, a police officer and himself, will remain within the exclusion zone to push the button for the blast. Instead of Joseph Brixman, Chetan Dutta will press the final button.

Diversions would be placed on roads leading to the twin towers in Noida Sector 93A from Sunday morning while the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, barely 200 metres from the demolition site, would be closed for vehicular movement from 2 pm to 3 pm, DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said.

Google maps will have updated feeds for diversions and real-time traffic situations on Sunday, Saha said, adding that arrangements have been made for movement of emergency vehicles. DCP (Central Noida) Rajesh S said around 400 police personnel would be deployed for law and order duty, while PAC and NDRF personnel would also be on the ground for any contingencies.