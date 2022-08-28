In pics: Images show how Noida twin tower turns to rubble in seconds

Noida Supertech demolition impact: No damage to residential towers in adjoining Emerald Court

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. An official of Edifice Engineering said no damage to residential towers in adjoining Emerald Court were reported after Supertech demolition.

The nearly 100-metre-high structures - taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) - were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.

Watch the moment Noida twin towers razed to ground in controlled explosion | VIDEO

They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India. Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later.

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

The towers were proposed to have 40 floors with 21 shops and 915 residential apartments with a fascinating view of the city.

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday said the twin towers set to be demolished this afternoon were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made.

Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers.