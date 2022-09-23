Nobody can call bandh in the state without permission: Kerala HC slams PFI hartal

Kochi, Sep 23: The Kerala High Court on Friday took a case on its own over the hartal declared by radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and subsequent sporadic incidents of violence in the state. Amid the 12-hour strike, the court was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "Nobody can call for a bandh in the state without permission."

The court said hartal was banned by it earlier and the destruction of the public property cannot be accepted.

The court also asked the state administration to take stern action against those who violate the court order banning hartals.

It asked the government to use all possible means to stop any form of violence. Sporadic incidents of violence, including stone pelting, were reported since Friday morning in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by PFI was underway.

The high court also said that the state police "should ensure that adequate measures are put in place to prevent any damage or destruction to public and private property of government and citizens who do not support the call for strike," as per the news agency.

The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 12:07 [IST]