Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi begins 'Child Marriage Free India' campaign

India

oi-Prakash KL

"Child Marriage Free India" campaign under the leadership of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi creates history as world's biggest ever campaign against child marriage of young girls. The campaign launch witnessed over 70,000 women and children leading people in lighting diyas and candlelight marches in 10,000 villages in 500 districts across the country. Around 20 million people participated in the campaign launch across India and pledged to end child marriage, making the campaign historic.

Across the country, women especially those who have been survivors of child marriage led the campaign. At many places, young girls who have fought against family and society to stop their own child marriage and also stopped child marriages of other girls led the candlelight marches. Everyone pledged in united voice to end child marriages and for strict implementation of law and provision of free education for all children until the age of 18.

In terms of outreach and scale, this campaign against child marriage is the biggest ever at the grassroots level worldover. The magnitude of the campaign can be gauged from the fact that beginning from the north with Khardung La pass, Ladakh, our women leaders stood strong at one of the highest motorable pass in the world, to the famous and serene Dal Lake in Jammu & Kashmir and also in Delhi, the heart of the nation where supporters of this campaign pledged at India Gate, Raj Ghat and Qutub Minar to end child marriage. Similarly, the campaign was also witnessed from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, to the southernmost tip of India at The Vivekananda rock memorial in Kanyakumari. Also on the eastern front campaign was seen from the Sundarbans, India-Bangladesh Border, to Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab and western Rajasthan where people pledged to end child marriages.

Many people from various walks of life including women leaders, medical professionals, lawyers, teachers, academicians, human rights activists and students joined the torchlight procession and lit lamps across the country. Kailash Satyarthi's Children's Foundation (KSCF)- founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi will spearhead the biggest ever campaign to raise public awareness against child marriage. As a part of the campaign, 70,547 women and children led people in lighting lamps, torchlight procession in around 10,000 villages (6,015 villages by KSCF and rest by government's and other agencies) from over 500 districts in 26 states. Around 20 million people participated in the launch of the campaign from across the country and pledged to end child marriage.

'Compassion' says, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is central in Guru Nanak’s teachings

This historical campaign was launched by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi by lighting a diya at Banjara community-dominated Navranpura village in Virat Nagar, Rajasthan at a large public meeting on Sunday evening. On this occasion Liberian Nobel peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee present.

Government agencies like Railway Protection Force (RPF), state government bodies of 14 states including the Women and Child Development department, state child protection authorities, state legal services authorities, anganwadis and district administration of several state governments joined in support of the nationwide campaign.

According to Government of India's Census 2011, over 12 million child marriages was reported in the country, which was corroborated by the study of National Family Health Survey (NFHS V). Out of 12 million child marriages, 5.2 million were girls. According to NFHS V, 23.3% of women between the age group of 20 to 24 are married before turning 18. These figures demonstrate the need for a nationwide campaign to uproot the social evil from the country. The major objective of the campaign is to reduce the number of child marriages by 10% from 23.3%. Child marriage has a serious impact on education, health and safety of our children. Elimination of child marriage has also been given priority in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We will have to make concerted effort at many levels to end the global evil like child marriage.

The main objectives of this Child Marriage Free India campaign includes three major aspects. First, to ensure the strict implementation of law, second, to enhance participation of children and women and ensure their empowerment by giving them free and compulsory education till the age of 18, and third, to provide safety to children against sexual exploitation.

Highlighting the plight of the child marriage survivors, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said, "Child marriage is a violation of human rights and dignity, which unfortunately still has social acceptance. This social evil propels an unending list of crimes against children, especially against our daughters.

A few weeks ago, I put out a call to make India child marriage free. This spark ignited the flames of 70,000 women change makers, proof that millions of women have felt suffocated by this age old oppressive societal custom.

I support the Government of India's proposal to increase the marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21. I call upon faith leaders to speak out and ensure that all those who perform weddings, even at the village level do not perpetuate this crime against children. I call on all the caterers, decorators, banquet hall owners, bands and others to not provide their services for these weddings and not indulge in this criminal act. For those of you who are stopping child marriage in your villages, you are not alone. I am with you. As your brother, I will protect and support you in every possible manner. I will not leave your side in this fight".