No stopping BJP, Modi wave to sweep Gujarat, according to Times-VMR Exit poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to dump the 'anti-incumbency factor' and win a clear majority in Gujarat, according to Times Now-VMR exit poll. The exit poll predicts that the BJP would win 109 out of the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly while the Congress is likely to win 70 seats.

The magic number to form a government in 182 seats Gujarat Assembly is 92. If the exit polls predictions are to be believed, then the BJP will be well and truly ahead of that mark. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP had won 119 seats. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years.

The exit polls began pouring in across TV channels soon after the second phase of polling ended in Gujarat. 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of Gujarat went to polls today. The first phase of polling was held on Saturday in which 89 seats went to polls.

Gujarat Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (182 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 59 57 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 117 119 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 3 2 Janata Dal (United) JD(U) 1 1 Gujartat Parivartan Party (GPP) - 2 Independents (IND) 2 1

Times Now-VMR predictions starkly contrast the predictions made by political expert Yogendra Yadav, who predicted a major drubbing for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. Yadav, in his Twitter handle, gave three possible scenarios, all of which predict a win for Congress.

According to the opinion poll conducted by Axis between September 15 and October 15 in all the 182 constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP was projected to bag between 115-125 seats. Out of the 18,243 respondents sampled by Axis My India, 48 percent said that they would vote for the BJP, while 38 percent said that they would vote for the Congress.

