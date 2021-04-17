YouTube
    No shortage of vaccine, focus on large containment: Harsh Vardhan to states

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday assured that there is no shortage of vaccine and asked health ministers of all states and Union territories to shift the focus on large containment now as the previous peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    "We can now focus on bigger containment zones which can be called community quarantine to change the strategy," the minister said as he addressed state health ministers through a video conference.

    The health minister said till now, the Centre has supplied 14.15 crore doses to all states and UTs, out of which about 12.57 crore doses have been consumed. Another batch of 1.58 crore doses will be reaching the states in one week, the health minister said.

    "I am quoting these numbers so that there is no misconception about vaccine availability. I am giving you all the numbers," Vardhan said.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    X