World's first nasal vaccine for Covid-19 iNCOVACC launched on Republic Day

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, launched on Republic Day. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals.

According to reports, the intranasal vaccine is priced at Rs 800 (excluding GST) for private hospitals and clinics and at Rs 325 (excluding GST) for the government.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. iNCOVACC will also be available on the CoWin platform.

A press release from the vaccine maker said Bharat Biotech Nasal Vaccine will cost Rs 800 + 5 percent GST. However, hospitals can add their own charges to this.

The nasal vaccine -- iNCOVACC (BBV154) -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Currently, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputink V and Biological E Ltd's Corbevax are listed in the CoWin portal. On September 6, the vaccine maker announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above.

Key Attributes:

An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response - neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses.

Immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) - essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19.

The nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organized immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

Non-invasive, Needle-free.

Ease of administration - does not require trained health care workers.

Elimination of needle-associated risks (injuries and infections).

High compliance.

The intranasal vaccine is stable at 2-8°C for easy storage and distribution and has been designed for efficient distribution and easy pain free administration.

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 15:31 [IST]