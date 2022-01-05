No security lapse during PM’s visit to Punjab: Channi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Channi has said that there has been no security lapse during the visit by Prime Minster Narendra Modi to the state.

Reacting to the incident in a TV interview on a Punjabi channel, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi said that the PM's road plans were made at the last minute. He was supposed to go by helicopter. I was up late at night overseeing the arrangements for the rally. 70,000 chairs were put up but only 700 people had turned up, he also added.

Around 30-kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

The PM was scheduled to address a rally in Punjab after two years. Moreover this was the first time that the PM was to visit Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws.

The PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the MHA also said.

Around 30 kilometres away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM.

The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed, the MHA said.

After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 15:52 [IST]