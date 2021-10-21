NCB team at Shahrukh Khan’s residence, wants info on other electronic devices owned by Aryan

No raid at Shahrukh Khan’s home: NCB sought documents on Aryan Khan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 21: No raids were conducted at the residence of Shahrukh Khan, NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede said. He said that the NCB team was in Khan's house to collect evidence.

A team of the NCB officials arrived at Khan's home Mannat and sought for some documents.

An NCB officer at Mannat said that the probe is on. When the NCB officials visit a person or location it does not mean that the person is directly involved or is being investigated. There are several procedures being followed, the official also.

The NCB is also said to have served a formal notice saying that if Aryan Khan has any other electronic devices they must be handed over to the agency for investigation.

Earlier Khan met with Aryan Khan. This is the first meeting between the father and son since the latter's arrest on October 2. Reports said that Khan had asked Aryan Khan if he was eating well to which he replied saying he does not like jail food. When Khan asked the jail authorities if his son could get home food, the authorities told him that it would require an order from the court.

The meeting lasted around 20 minutes. The visit follows the easing of restrictions by the Maharashtra government on jail visits amidst the pandemic.

A special court here on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.

The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

Thursday, October 21, 2021