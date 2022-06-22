No proposal to dissolve Maharashtra Assembly: Thackeray tells Kamal Nath

After reports of Aditya Thackeray’s bio change, not true says Sena leader

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 22: Amid speculations around the dissolution of the Maharashtra assembly following the political crisis, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has no proposal of dissolving the assembly.

"I have talked to CM Uddhav Thackeray and he said that as of now there's no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra Assembly," ANI quoted Congress leader Kamal Nath as saying.

The clarification comes after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted at the dissolution of the Maharashtra assembly."The journey of political developments in Maharashtra has led towards the dismissal of the Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted. Also, Maharashtra cabinet minister and son of CM Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray dropped "minister" from his official Twitter handle.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

Shinde along with a group of Shiv Sena and independent legislators landed in Guwahati early this morning and he initially refused to speak to the media persons waiting outside the airport. He later said 40 MLAs accompanied him but didn't want to make any comment on anybody.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra.

The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 144. The BJP has 106 while the Shiv Sena has 55, NCP 53 and Congress 44. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three MLAs while the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party have two each.

The MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party have one each, while the independents are 13 in number.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 13:51 [IST]