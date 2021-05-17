In Delhi, police step up to cremate elderly and those who lived alone

No proof of fraud against Srinivas, Gambhir: They were helping, Delhi Police tells HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: The Delhi Police has told the High Court that there is no proof of fraud and All India Youth Congress President Srinivas B V and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir were helping people voluntarily and without discrimination.

"The enquiry conducted so far has revealed that all the persons alleged to have been hoarding medicines etc, have been actually helping people in getting medical aid in the form of medicine, oxygen, plasma or hospital bed, the person enquired into have not charged any money for the help provided and thus no one has been defrauded. The distribution/help has been voluntary and without discrimination," the Police said in its report before the High Court.

The high court has directed the city police to conduct inquiry into politicians involved in distribution of COVID-19 medicines and other items, and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence, a senior police officer said.

In compliance with the directions of the high court, inquiry is being conducted into several people, the officer said.

On May 4, the Delhi High Court had asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 9:18 [IST]