YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No proof of fraud against Srinivas, Gambhir: They were helping, Delhi Police tells HC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The Delhi Police has told the High Court that there is no proof of fraud and All India Youth Congress President Srinivas B V and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir were helping people voluntarily and without discrimination.

    No proof of fraud against Srinivas, Gambhir: They were helping, Delhi Police tells HC

    "The enquiry conducted so far has revealed that all the persons alleged to have been hoarding medicines etc, have been actually helping people in getting medical aid in the form of medicine, oxygen, plasma or hospital bed, the person enquired into have not charged any money for the help provided and thus no one has been defrauded. The distribution/help has been voluntary and without discrimination," the Police said in its report before the High Court.

    The high court has directed the city police to conduct inquiry into politicians involved in distribution of COVID-19 medicines and other items, and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence, a senior police officer said.

    In compliance with the directions of the high court, inquiry is being conducted into several people, the officer said.

    On May 4, the Delhi High Court had asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

    More DELHI POLICE News  

    Read more about:

    delhi police gautam gambhir

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X