'No point blaming BJP': Congress' media coordinator quits

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 11: Congress's National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth on Thursday tendered his resignation from his post, saying holding any post after Rahul Gandhi's resignation had no meaning.

Taking to twitter Rachit Seth wrote: "45 days have gone and apart from media loaded speculation, there is no sign of the new Congress President," he wrote.

He also mentioned the developments in Karnataka and Goa calling them symptomatic of the "anarchy (that) is creeping in where opportunists & power brokers are having the last laugh".

Goa crisis will hurt economy, says Chidambaram

"No point in blaming BJP, if fault within," he further wrote.

Seth's resignation comes just days after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress chief sending the party into a state of flurry.

Taking responsibility for the loss, Rahul Gandhi had quit as party president on May 25. A spate of resignations by local leaders followed when it became clear that he was not about to revise his decision. Still, few of the party's key leaders followed his lead.