‘No plans of starting new party': Mulayam

Putting to rest the speculation that he may float a new party with Shivpal Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said he has no such plans as of now.

The Yadav family feud came to the fore about a year ago and climaxed in Akhilesh snatching the mantle of the SP national president from his father at an emergency national convention of the party earlier this year.

"I am not forming a new party as of now," Mulayam told reporters on Monday.

Mulayam said that there are differences between him and Akhilesh, adding, "He is my son so my blessings are with him."

On Saturday's violence at the Banaras Hindu University, Mulayam said that law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has worsened. He also lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre.

"None of the promises made by the govt were fulfilled in 3 yrs of its governance. Petrol-diesel prices skyrocketed," he added.

Earlier, there were reports that Mulayam Singh Yadav may float his own party with brother Shivpal Yadav.

The feud within the Yadav clan took a turn for the worse after Mulayam dumped Akhilesh-loyalist Ram Gopal Yadav from the post of secretary of the Lohia Trust and appointing Shivpal Yadav in his place.

OneIndia News